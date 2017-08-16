VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Manneken Pis takes it a bit too far
16/08/17 - Manneken Pis, the little peeing boy serving as a major tourist attraction in Brussels, has taken it just a bit too far. As a joke, someone had turned the tap open a bit more, making the little feller urinate way too far - across the cobble-stone road - and causing him to block the road for passers-by. The city of Brussels will make the tap less accessible for strangers to repeat similar incidents.
Malmédy celebrates omelette event despite adverse conditions 16/08/17 - The city of Malmédy has celebrated its annual giant omelette event despite the bad weather conditions and the recent Fipronil scandal that rocked the egg industry. While turnout was down on other years, press attention was big. Visitors were not deterred by the Fipronil reports and tasted some free omelette. Organisers underlined their eggs were safe, coming from a organic farm and being declared healthy.
Pious women seen in the Albert Canal 15/8/17 - Quartier Canal, a creative hub located at the Albert Canal in Hasselt, staged a special event for the occasion of the Virga Jesse Feesten, the Hasselt festival which only takes place every seven years. Seven pious women were to be seen in the water, surrounded by 1,000 candles.
Crowds come to watch the ship's "rescue operation" 15/08/17 - Scores of people had traveled to Dutch Zeeland to watch whether the giant container ship could be towed back into deeper waters or not, after it had run aground on Monday. It took a whole army of tugboats and about one hour, but she giant was finally up and going again around 9pm. The ship has to return to Antwerp first to undergo various checks and possibly repairs.
Stranded ship soon becomes tourist attraction 14/8/17 - The huge container ship that ran aground in the Western Scheldt, blocking access to the port of Antwerp for other big vessels, soon became a tourist attraction in Bath, just at the riverside of the Scheldt Estuary.
- Stranded ship soon becomes tourist attraction 14/8/17 - The huge container ship that ran aground in the Western Scheldt, blocking access to the port of Antwerp for other big vessels, soon became a tourist attraction in Bath, just at the riverside of the Scheldt Estuary. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Stranded ship soon becomes tourist attraction 14/8/17 - The huge container ship that ran aground in the Western Scheldt, blocking access to the port of Antwerp for other big vessels, soon became a tourist attraction in Bath, just at the riverside of the Scheldt Estuary.