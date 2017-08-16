VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Malmédy celebrates omelette event despite adverse conditions

16/08/17 - The city of Malmédy has celebrated its annual giant omelette event despite the bad weather conditions and the recent Fipronil scandal that rocked the egg industry. While turnout was down on other years, press attention was big. Visitors were not deterred by the Fipronil reports and tasted some free omelette. Organisers underlined their eggs were safe, coming from a organic farm and being declared healthy.

