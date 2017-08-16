Malmédy celebrates omelette event despite adverse conditions

Manneken Pis takes it a bit too far

16/08/17 - Manneken Pis, the little peeing boy serving as a major tourist attraction in Brussels, has taken it just a bit too far. As a joke, someone had turned the tap open a bit more, making the little feller urinate way too far - across the cobble-stone road - and causing him to block the road for passers-by. The city of Brussels will make the tap less accessible for strangers to repeat similar incidents.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

