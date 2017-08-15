VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Crowds come to watch the ship's "rescue operation"

15/08/17 - Scores of people had traveled to Dutch Zeeland to watch whether the giant container ship could be towed back into deeper waters or not, after it had run aground on Monday. It took a whole army of tugboats and about one hour, but she giant was finally up and going again around 9pm. The ship has to return to Antwerp first to undergo various checks and possibly repairs.

