Crowds come to watch the ship's "rescue operation"

Pious women seen in the Albert Canal

15/8/17 - Quartier Canal, a creative hub located at the Albert Canal in Hasselt, staged a special event for the occasion of the Virga Jesse Feesten, the Hasselt festival which only takes place every seven years. Seven pious women were to be seen in the water, surrounded by 1,000 candles.

