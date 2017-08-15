VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Pious women seen in the Albert Canal
15/8/17 - Quartier Canal, a creative hub located at the Albert Canal in Hasselt, staged a special event for the occasion of the Virga Jesse Feesten, the Hasselt festival which only takes place every seven years. Seven pious women were to be seen in the water, surrounded by 1,000 candles.
- Crowds come to watch the ship's "rescue operation" 15/08/17 - Scores of people had traveled to Dutch Zeeland to watch whether the giant container ship could be towed back into deeper waters or not, after it had run aground on Monday. It took a whole army of tugboats and about one hour, but she giant was finally up and going again around 9pm. The ship has to return to Antwerp first to undergo various checks and possibly repairs.
- Stranded ship soon becomes tourist attraction 14/8/17 - The huge container ship that ran aground in the Western Scheldt, blocking access to the port of Antwerp for other big vessels, soon became a tourist attraction in Bath, just at the riverside of the Scheldt Estuary.
- Colourful Antwerp Pride parade attracts thousands 13/8/17 - The streets of Antwerp were the scene of the big LGBT parade for the occasion of the five-day Antwerp Pride festival yesterday. While society is accepting LGTB's better than in the past, the event is still an important one for gays, lesbians, bisexuals and transgenders. "We are usually a minority, but today we are a majority and that's important", said one participant. The Antwerp Pride is celebrating its 10th edition.
- "Forgotten cinema" rediscovered 13/8/17 - Cinema National: only older Antwerp residents will remember the name and tell you that it used to be a movie theatre. After many years, the cinema was rediscovered late in 2016 when a ceiling was being removed in an old building. A time lapse video of the works was released. Stefan De Virgilio, the coordinator of the nearby cinema Klappei, wants to restore the Cinema National and give it back its former splendour (photo).
- "Forgotten cinema" rediscovered 13/8/17 - Cinema National: only older Antwerp residents will remember the name and tell you that it used to be a movie theatre. After many years, the cinema was rediscovered late in 2016 when a ceiling was being removed in an old building. A time lapse video of the works was released. Stefan De Virgilio, the coordinator of the nearby cinema Klappei, wants to restore the Cinema National and give it back its former splendour (photo). ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? "Forgotten cinema" rediscovered 13/8/17 - Cinema National: only older Antwerp residents will remember the name and tell you that it used to be a movie theatre. After many years, the cinema was rediscovered late in 2016 when a ceiling was being removed in an old building. A time lapse video of the works was released. Stefan De Virgilio, the coordinator of the nearby cinema Klappei, wants to restore the Cinema National and give it back its former splendour (photo).