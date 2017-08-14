VRT ???media.video.type.???

Stranded ship becomes tourist attraction

14/8/17 - The huge container ship that ran aground in the Western Scheldt, blocking access to the port of Antwerp for other big vessels, soon became a tourist attraction in Bath, just at the riverside of the Scheldt Estuary.

