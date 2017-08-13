"Forgotten cinema" rediscovered

???media.video.type.mz_vod???
13/8/17 - Cinema National: only older Antwerp residents will remember the name and tell you that it used to be a movie theatre. After many years, the cinema was rediscovered late in 2016 when a ceiling was being removed in an old building. A time lapse video of the works was released. Stefan De Virgilio, the coordinator of the nearby cinema Klappei, wants to restore the Cinema National and give it back its former splendour (photo).

