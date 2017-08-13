VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Colourful Antwerp Pride parade attracts thousands
13/8/17 - The streets of Antwerp were the scene of the big LGBT parade for the occasion of the five-day Antwerp Pride festival yesterday. While society is accepting LGTB's better than in the past, the event is still an important one for gays, lesbians, bisexuals and transgenders. "We are usually a minority, but today we are a majority and that's important", said one participant. The Antwerp Pride is celebrating its 10th edition.
This week's video news Sun 13/08/2017 - 15:53
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Colourful Antwerp Pride parade attracts thousands 13/8/17 - The streets of Antwerp were the scene of the big LGBT parade for the occasion of the five-day Antwerp Pride festival yesterday. While society is accepting LGTB's better than in the past, the event is still an important one for gays, lesbians, bisexuals and transgenders. "We are usually a minority, but today we are a majority and that's important", said one participant. The Antwerp Pride is celebrating its 10th edition. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Colourful Antwerp Pride parade attracts thousands 13/8/17 - The streets of Antwerp were the scene of the big LGBT parade for the occasion of the five-day Antwerp Pride festival yesterday. While society is accepting LGTB's better than in the past, the event is still an important one for gays, lesbians, bisexuals and transgenders. "We are usually a minority, but today we are a majority and that's important", said one participant. The Antwerp Pride is celebrating its 10th edition.
- "Forgotten cinema" rediscovered 13/8/17 - Cinema National: only older Antwerp residents will remember the name and tell you that it used to be a movie theatre. After many years, the cinema was rediscovered late in 2016 when a ceiling was being removed in an old building. A time lapse video of the works was released. Stefan De Virgilio, the coordinator of the nearby cinema Klappei, wants to restore the Cinema National and give it back its former splendour (photo). ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? "Forgotten cinema" rediscovered 13/8/17 - Cinema National: only older Antwerp residents will remember the name and tell you that it used to be a movie theatre. After many years, the cinema was rediscovered late in 2016 when a ceiling was being removed in an old building. A time lapse video of the works was released. Stefan De Virgilio, the coordinator of the nearby cinema Klappei, wants to restore the Cinema National and give it back its former splendour (photo).
- Statue for the "Emperor of Herentals" at 83 12/8/17 - Rik Van Looy, a living legend in Flemish cycling, had his statue unveiled in his home city of Herentals. Van Looy is 83 and was the only cyclist in history to win all the classic races, a feat even Eddy Merckx failed to accomplish. The six big classic races 'hors catégorie' are Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Milan-Sanremo, Paris-Roubaix, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Tours and the Tour of Lombardy. Merckx may have won more classics than Rik Van Looy, he never won Paris-Tours. Van Looy won 379 races, Merckx 445 including several stage races. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Statue for the "Emperor of Herentals" at 83 12/8/17 - Rik Van Looy, a living legend in Flemish cycling, had his statue unveiled in his home city of Herentals. Van Looy is 83 and was the only cyclist in history to win all the classic races, a feat even Eddy Merckx failed to accomplish. The six big classic races 'hors catégorie' are Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Milan-Sanremo, Paris-Roubaix, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Tours and the Tour of Lombardy. Merckx may have won more classics than Rik Van Looy, he never won Paris-Tours. Van Looy won 379 races, Merckx 445 including several stage races.
- Van gutted on Brussels Orbital Road 12/8/17 - The Outer Brussels Ring Road was the scene of a spectacular incident on Friday afternoon. A van caught fire, and was completely gutted since fire services couldn't reach the place in time due to traffic congestion. Meanwhile, the van burned like a torch. The driver escaped unharmed. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Van gutted on Brussels Orbital Road 12/8/17 - The Outer Brussels Ring Road was the scene of a spectacular incident on Friday afternoon. A van caught fire, and was completely gutted since fire services couldn't reach the place in time due to traffic congestion. Meanwhile, the van burned like a torch. The driver escaped unharmed.
- Flowers to be admired in and around the Brussels city hall 11/8/17 - Today, the biennial flower expo kicks off in the Brussels city hall. Various rooms in the old city hall have been dressed up with flowers, and are exceptionally open to the public. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Flowers to be admired in and around the Brussels city hall 11/8/17 - Today, the biennial flower expo kicks off in the Brussels city hall. Various rooms in the old city hall have been dressed up with flowers, and are exceptionally open to the public.