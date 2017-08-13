Colourful Antwerp Pride parade attracts thousands

13/8/17 - The streets of Antwerp were the scene of the big LGBT parade for the occasion of the five-day Antwerp Pride festival yesterday. While society is accepting LGTB's better than in the past, the event is still an important one for gays, lesbians, bisexuals and transgenders. "We are usually a minority, but today we are a majority and that's important", said one participant. The Antwerp Pride is celebrating its 10th edition.

