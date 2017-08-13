VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Van gutted on Brussels Orbital Road

12/8/17 - The Outer Brussels Ring Road was the scene of a spectacular incident on Friday afternoon. A van caught fire, and was completely gutted since fire services couldn't reach the place in time due to traffic congestion. Meanwhile, the van burned like a torch. The driver escaped unharmed.

