Van gutted on Brussels Orbital Road

Statue for the "Emperor of Herentals" at 83

12/8/17 - Rik Van Looy, a living legend in Flemish cycling, had his statue unveiled in his home city of Herentals. Van Looy is 83 and was the only cyclist in history to win all the classic races, a feat even Eddy Merckx failed to accomplish. The six big classic races 'hors catégorie' are Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Milan-Sanremo, Paris-Roubaix, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Tours and the Tour of Lombardy. Merckx may have won more classics than Rik Van Looy, he never won Paris-Tours. Van Looy won 379 races, Merckx 445 including several stage races.

