VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Van gutted on Brussels Orbital Road
12/8/17 - The Outer Brussels Ring Road was the scene of a spectacular incident on Friday afternoon. A van caught fire, and was completely gutted since fire services couldn't reach the place in time due to traffic congestion. Meanwhile, the van burned like a torch. The driver escaped unharmed.
This week's video news Sat 12/08/2017 - 11:30
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Statue for the "Emperor of Herentals" at 83 12/8/17 - Rik Van Looy, a living legend in Flemish cycling, had his statue unveiled in his home city of Herentals. Van Looy is 83 and was the only cyclist in history to win all the classic races, a feat even Eddy Merckx failed to accomplish. The six big classic races 'hors catégorie' are Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Milan-Sanremo, Paris-Roubaix, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Tours and the Tour of Lombardy. Merckx may have won more classics than Rik Van Looy, he never won Paris-Tours. Van Looy won 379 races, Merckx 445 including several stage races. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Statue for the "Emperor of Herentals" at 83 12/8/17 - Rik Van Looy, a living legend in Flemish cycling, had his statue unveiled in his home city of Herentals. Van Looy is 83 and was the only cyclist in history to win all the classic races, a feat even Eddy Merckx failed to accomplish. The six big classic races 'hors catégorie' are Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Milan-Sanremo, Paris-Roubaix, the Tour of Flanders, Paris-Tours and the Tour of Lombardy. Merckx may have won more classics than Rik Van Looy, he never won Paris-Tours. Van Looy won 379 races, Merckx 445 including several stage races.
- Van gutted on Brussels Orbital Road 12/8/17 - The Outer Brussels Ring Road was the scene of a spectacular incident on Friday afternoon. A van caught fire, and was completely gutted since fire services couldn't reach the place in time due to traffic congestion. Meanwhile, the van burned like a torch. The driver escaped unharmed. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Van gutted on Brussels Orbital Road 12/8/17 - The Outer Brussels Ring Road was the scene of a spectacular incident on Friday afternoon. A van caught fire, and was completely gutted since fire services couldn't reach the place in time due to traffic congestion. Meanwhile, the van burned like a torch. The driver escaped unharmed.
- Flowers to be admired in and around the Brussels city hall 11/8/17 - Today, the biennial flower expo kicks off in the Brussels city hall. Various rooms in the old city hall have been dressed up with flowers, and are exceptionally open to the public. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Flowers to be admired in and around the Brussels city hall 11/8/17 - Today, the biennial flower expo kicks off in the Brussels city hall. Various rooms in the old city hall have been dressed up with flowers, and are exceptionally open to the public.
- Streets and garages flooded at the coast 11/8/17 - Continuous heavy rain caused floods in De Panne and Bekegem on Thursday evening. Fire services had their hands full to help out local residents battling the excess water. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Streets and garages flooded at the coast 11/8/17 - Continuous heavy rain caused floods in De Panne and Bekegem on Thursday evening. Fire services had their hands full to help out local residents battling the excess water.
- EC spokeswoman: "26 September is the date" 11/8/17 - The European Commissioner charged with food safety has called for a meeting between ministers and national regulatory bodies to discuss the effects of the eggs contamination with the insecticide Fipronil. However, the EC refused to use the term "crisis meeting". The contamination first came to light in Belgium and the Netherlands, but now it turns out that 15 EU countries have contaminated eggs. Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany have done fingerpointing about the issue, accusing one another of being the culprit or making mistakes. (speaking in the video the European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva). VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? EC spokeswoman: "26 September is the date" 11/8/17 - The European Commissioner charged with food safety has called for a meeting between ministers and national regulatory bodies to discuss the effects of the eggs contamination with the insecticide Fipronil. However, the EC refused to use the term "crisis meeting". The contamination first came to light in Belgium and the Netherlands, but now it turns out that 15 EU countries have contaminated eggs. Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany have done fingerpointing about the issue, accusing one another of being the culprit or making mistakes. (speaking in the video the European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva).