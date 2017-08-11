VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
EC spokeswoman: "26 September is the date"

11/8/17 - The European Commissioner charged with food safety has called for a meeting between ministers and national regulatory bodies to discuss the effects of the eggs contamination with the insecticide Fipronil. However, the EC refused to use the term "crisis meeting". The contamination first came to light in Belgium and the Netherlands, but now it turns out that 15 EU countries have contaminated eggs. Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany have done fingerpointing about the issue, accusing one another of being the culprit or making mistakes. (speaking in the video the European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva).

