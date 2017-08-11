VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Flowers to be admired in and around the Brussels city hall
11/8/17 - Today, the biennial flower expo kicks off in the Brussels city hall. Various rooms in the old city hall have been dressed up with flowers, and are exceptionally open to the public.
