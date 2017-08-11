VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Streets and garages flooded at the coast

11/8/17 - Continuous heavy rain caused floods in De Panne and Bekegem on Thursday evening. Fire services had their hands full to help out local residents battling the excess water.

