VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
What is happening with our eggs?
Over the past week we have got to know all about the insecticide Fipronil. The Federal Food Safety Agency has been accused of poor communication. The Agriculture Minister blames the Dutch. But how did the egg affair start? Fans of Flanders explains.
This week's video news Thu 10/08/2017 - 10:20
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- What is happening with our eggs? Over the past week we have got to know all about the insecticide Fipronil. The Federal Food Safety Agency has been accused of poor communication. The Agriculture Minister blames the Dutch. But how did the egg affair start? Fans of Flanders explains. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? What is happening with our eggs? Over the past week we have got to know all about the insecticide Fipronil. The Federal Food Safety Agency has been accused of poor communication. The Agriculture Minister blames the Dutch. But how did the egg affair start? Fans of Flanders explains.
- Give blood while shopping Each year during the summer there is a shortage of donor blood and 2017 is no exception. The Red Cross is taking its blood donations facilities to shopping centres, like here at Westland in Anderlecht in an effort to find new donors. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Give blood while shopping Each year during the summer there is a shortage of donor blood and 2017 is no exception. The Red Cross is taking its blood donations facilities to shopping centres, like here at Westland in Anderlecht in an effort to find new donors.
- Every seven years, it's Virga Jesse time in Hasselt 7/8/17 - In Hasselt (Limburg Province), the Virga Jesse Procession is going out. Local people have waited seven years for this new occasion. This time, they will take to the streets on four occasions, on two more Sundays this month and on Tuesday 15 August, Assumption Day. The first parade, yesterday, attracted 25,000 enthusiasts. Taste the atmosphere in this video. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Every seven years, it's Virga Jesse time in Hasselt 7/8/17 - In Hasselt (Limburg Province), the Virga Jesse Procession is going out. Local people have waited seven years for this new occasion. This time, they will take to the streets on four occasions, on two more Sundays this month and on Tuesday 15 August, Assumption Day. The first parade, yesterday, attracted 25,000 enthusiasts. Taste the atmosphere in this video.
- 50,000 to follow "the rhythm of the heart" at Reggae Geel 6/8/17 - The heydays of Bob Marley may belong to the past, reggae is still alive and kicking. Reggae Geel attracted some 50,000 enthusiasts over the past days. The young crowd, with an average age of just 26, followed "the rhythm of the heart" coming both for the music and the atmosphere. Jamaican singer Tessane Chin says reggae is not dead. "We see many influences, but reggae should keep its integrity." VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? 50,000 to follow "the rhythm of the heart" at Reggae Geel 6/8/17 - The heydays of Bob Marley may belong to the past, reggae is still alive and kicking. Reggae Geel attracted some 50,000 enthusiasts over the past days. The young crowd, with an average age of just 26, followed "the rhythm of the heart" coming both for the music and the atmosphere. Jamaican singer Tessane Chin says reggae is not dead. "We see many influences, but reggae should keep its integrity."
- Counting butterflies this weekend 6/8/17 - Natuurpunt is staging its annual weekend to have members of the public count butterflies. Those taking part can post the results online, on the Natuurpunt website. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Counting butterflies this weekend 6/8/17 - Natuurpunt is staging its annual weekend to have members of the public count butterflies. Those taking part can post the results online, on the Natuurpunt website.