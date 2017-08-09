VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Give blood while shopping

Each year during the summer there is a shortage of donor blood and 2017 is no exception. The Red Cross is taking its blood donations facilities to shopping centres, like here at Westland in Anderlecht in an effort to find new donors.

This week's video news Wed 09/08/2017 - 16:38
