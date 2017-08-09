VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Give blood while shopping
Each year during the summer there is a shortage of donor blood and 2017 is no exception. The Red Cross is taking its blood donations facilities to shopping centres, like here at Westland in Anderlecht in an effort to find new donors.
- Give blood while shopping Each year during the summer there is a shortage of donor blood and 2017 is no exception. The Red Cross is taking its blood donations facilities to shopping centres, like here at Westland in Anderlecht in an effort to find new donors.
- Every seven years, it's Virga Jesse time in Hasselt 7/8/17 - In Hasselt (Limburg Province), the Virga Jesse Procession is going out. Local people have waited seven years for this new occasion. This time, they will take to the streets on four occasions, on two more Sundays this month and on Tuesday 15 August, Assumption Day. The first parade, yesterday, attracted 25,000 enthusiasts. Taste the atmosphere in this video.
- 50,000 to follow "the rhythm of the heart" at Reggae Geel 6/8/17 - The heydays of Bob Marley may belong to the past, reggae is still alive and kicking. Reggae Geel attracted some 50,000 enthusiasts over the past days. The young crowd, with an average age of just 26, followed "the rhythm of the heart" coming both for the music and the atmosphere. Jamaican singer Tessane Chin says reggae is not dead. "We see many influences, but reggae should keep its integrity."
- Counting butterflies this weekend 6/8/17 - Natuurpunt is staging its annual weekend to have members of the public count butterflies. Those taking part can post the results online, on the Natuurpunt website.
- Outdoor contemporary art in Flanders: where to go? 4/8/17 - Fans of Flanders was looking for contemporary art combined with nature this time. Sofie Engelen visited the site of the Verbeke Foundation (and found a cosy bed inside a giant anus), met a guy from Chicago at the see-through church in Borgloon and bumped into an Australian who shared his view on Antwerp's Middelheim Park.