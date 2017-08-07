VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
It's Virga Jesse Procession time!

7/8/17 - In Hasselt (Limburg Province), the Virga Jesse Procession is going out. Local people have waited seven years for this new occasion. This time, they will take to the streets on four occasions, on two more Sundays this month and on Tuesday 15 August, Assumption Day. The first parade, yesterday, attracted 25,000 enthusiasts. Taste the atmosphere in this video.

