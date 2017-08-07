It's Virga Jesse Procession time!

50,000 to follow "the rhythm of the heart" at Reggae Geel

6/8/17 - The heydays of Bob Marley may belong to the past, reggae is still alive and kicking. Reggae Geel attracted some 50,000 enthusiasts over the past days. The young crowd, with an average age of just 26, followed "the rhythm of the heart" coming both for the music and the atmosphere. Jamaican singer Tessane Chin says reggae is not dead. "We see many influences, but reggae should keep its integrity."

