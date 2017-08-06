VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Counting butterflies this weekend

6/8/17 - Natuurpunt is staging its annual weekend to have members of the public count butterflies. Those taking part can post the results online, on the Natuurpunt website.

This week's video news Sun 06/08/2017 - 16:10
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >