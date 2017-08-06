VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
50,000 to follow "the rhythm of the heart" at Reggae Geel
6/8/17 - The heydays of Bob Marley may belong to the past, reggae is still alive and kicking. Reggae Geel attracted some 50,000 enthusiasts over the past days. The young crowd, with an average age of just 26, followed "the rhythm of the heart" coming both for the music and the atmosphere. Jamaican singer Tessane Chin says reggae is not dead. "We see many influences, but reggae should keep its integrity."
This week's video news Sun 06/08/2017 - 15:02
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- 50,000 to follow "the rhythm of the heart" at Reggae Geel 6/8/17 - The heydays of Bob Marley may belong to the past, reggae is still alive and kicking. Reggae Geel attracted some 50,000 enthusiasts over the past days. The young crowd, with an average age of just 26, followed "the rhythm of the heart" coming both for the music and the atmosphere. Jamaican singer Tessane Chin says reggae is not dead. "We see many influences, but reggae should keep its integrity." VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? 50,000 to follow "the rhythm of the heart" at Reggae Geel 6/8/17 - The heydays of Bob Marley may belong to the past, reggae is still alive and kicking. Reggae Geel attracted some 50,000 enthusiasts over the past days. The young crowd, with an average age of just 26, followed "the rhythm of the heart" coming both for the music and the atmosphere. Jamaican singer Tessane Chin says reggae is not dead. "We see many influences, but reggae should keep its integrity."
- Counting butterflies this weekend 6/8/17 - Natuurpunt is staging its annual weekend to have members of the public count butterflies. Those taking part can post the results online, on the Natuurpunt website. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Counting butterflies this weekend 6/8/17 - Natuurpunt is staging its annual weekend to have members of the public count butterflies. Those taking part can post the results online, on the Natuurpunt website.
- Outdoor contemporary art in Flanders: where to go? 4/8/17 - Fans of Flanders was looking for contemporary art combined with nature this time. Sofie Engelen visited the site of the Verbeke Foundation (and found a cosy bed inside a giant anus), met a guy from Chicago at the see-through church in Borgloon and bumped into an Australian who shared his view on Antwerp's Middelheim Park. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Outdoor contemporary art in Flanders: where to go? 4/8/17 - Fans of Flanders was looking for contemporary art combined with nature this time. Sofie Engelen visited the site of the Verbeke Foundation (and found a cosy bed inside a giant anus), met a guy from Chicago at the see-through church in Borgloon and bumped into an Australian who shared his view on Antwerp's Middelheim Park.
- "The jersey with the stars is a nice one" 4/8/17 - "Nowadays, we always ride with a power meter. After 5 minutes, I knew I had a super good day", Victor Campenaerts said after grabbing the gold medal at the European time trial championships. "I had some pretty tough competitors. Bodnar just won a time trial in the Tour," he explained in English. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? "The jersey with the stars is a nice one" 4/8/17 - "Nowadays, we always ride with a power meter. After 5 minutes, I knew I had a super good day", Victor Campenaerts said after grabbing the gold medal at the European time trial championships. "I had some pretty tough competitors. Bodnar just won a time trial in the Tour," he explained in English.
- Federal Government works' canteens cost too much The Court of Auditors has ruled that the works’ canteens at Federal Government institutions are over-staffed. While civil servants pay between 3 and 6 euro for their meals it costs 23 euro per meal to serve them. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Federal Government works' canteens cost too much The Court of Auditors has ruled that the works’ canteens at Federal Government institutions are over-staffed. While civil servants pay between 3 and 6 euro for their meals it costs 23 euro per meal to serve them.