Outdoor contemporary art in Flanders: where to go?
4/8/17 - Fans of Flanders was looking for contemporary art combined with nature this time. Sofie Engelen visited the site of the Verbeke Foundation (and found a cosy bed inside a giant anus), met a guy from Chicago at the see-through church in Borgloon and bumped into an Australian who shared his view on Antwerp's Middelheim Park.
Outdoor contemporary art in Flanders: where to go? 4/8/17 - Fans of Flanders was looking for contemporary art combined with nature this time. Sofie Engelen visited the site of the Verbeke Foundation (and found a cosy bed inside a giant anus), met a guy from Chicago at the see-through church in Borgloon and bumped into an Australian who shared his view on Antwerp's Middelheim Park.
"The jersey with the stars is a nice one" 4/8/17 - "Nowadays, we always ride with a power meter. After 5 minutes, I knew I had a super good day", Victor Campenaerts said after grabbing the gold medal at the European time trial championships. "I had some pretty tough competitors. Bodnar just won a time trial in the Tour," he explained in English.
Federal Government works' canteens cost too much The Court of Auditors has ruled that the works' canteens at Federal Government institutions are over-staffed. While civil servants pay between 3 and 6 euro for their meals it costs 23 euro per meal to serve them.
A transfer that made people sweat 2/8/17 - The Jubelpark Museum was the scene of a special kind of transfer recently. A replica of an Easter Island statue, which measures 4.7 metres in height, had to be cut in two to move it to a different room. This is for a special exhibition coming up in October. The museum also boasts a real Easter Island statue weighing 6 tons. This statue will remain in its place...
The end of Parking 58 1/8/17 - The parking building "Parking 58" closed its doors last night. The building will be demolished. While some will miss the view from the top floor, others are happy the "ugly construction" will finally go. It was controversial from the start, as it replaced some beautiful cast-iron halls. Parking 58 turned 60 this year.