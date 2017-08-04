Outdoor contemporary art in Flanders: where to go?

4/8/17 - Fans of Flanders was looking for contemporary art combined with nature this time. Sofie Engelen visited the site of the Verbeke Foundation (and found a cosy bed inside a giant anus), met a guy from Chicago at the see-through church in Borgloon and bumped into an Australian who shared his view on Antwerp's Middelheim Park.

