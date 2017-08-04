"The jersey with the stars is a nice one"

4/8/17 - "Nowadays, we always ride with a power meter. After 5 minutes, I knew I had a super good day", Victor Campenaerts said after grabbing the gold medal at the European time trial championships. "I had some pretty tough competitors. Bodnar just won a time trial in the Tour," he explained in English.

