Federal Government works' canteens cost too much
The Court of Auditors has ruled that the works’ canteens at Federal Government institutions are over-staffed. While civil servants pay between 3 and 6 euro for their meals it costs 23 euro per meal to serve them.
This week's video news Thu 03/08/2017 - 17:04
This week's video news
