Federal Government works' canteens cost too much

More than 6,000 people attended today’s remembrance events in and around the West Flemish town of Ieper. These included VIPs such as the British and Belgian royals. However, many of the people there were ordinary Britons, many of whom from families that had lost members in the Great War.

More than 6,000 people attended today’s remembrance events in and around the West Flemish town of Ieper. These included VIPs such as the British and Belgian royals. However, many of the people there were ordinary Britons, many of whom from families that had lost members in the Great War.