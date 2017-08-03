VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Federal Government works' canteens cost too much

The Court of Auditors has ruled that the works’ canteens at Federal Government institutions are over-staffed. While civil servants pay between 3 and 6 euro for their meals it costs 23 euro per meal to serve them.

This week's video news Thu 03/08/2017 - 17:04
