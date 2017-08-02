VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
A transfer that made people sweat

2/8/17 - The Jubelpark Museum was the scene of a special kind of transfer recently. A replica of an Easter Island statue, which measures 4.7 metres in height, had to be cut in two to move it to a different room. This is for a special exhibition coming up in October. The museum also boasts a real Easter Island statue weighing 6 tons. This statue will remain in its place...

