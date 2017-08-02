VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
A transfer that made people sweat
2/8/17 - The Jubelpark Museum was the scene of a special kind of transfer recently. A replica of an Easter Island statue, which measures 4.7 metres in height, had to be cut in two to move it to a different room. This is for a special exhibition coming up in October. The museum also boasts a real Easter Island statue weighing 6 tons. This statue will remain in its place...
This week's video news Wed 02/08/2017 - 16:09
- The end of Parking 58 1/8/17 - The parking building "Parking 58" closed its doors last night. The building will be demolished. While some will miss the view from the top floor, others are happy the "ugly construction" will finally go. It was controversial from the start, as it replaced some beautiful cast-iron halls. Parking 58 turned 60 this year.
- "Incredibly special to me to be here today" More than 6,000 people attended today's remembrance events in and around the West Flemish town of Ieper. These included VIPs such as the British and Belgian royals. However, many of the people there were ordinary Britons, many of whom from families that had lost members in the Great War.
- The remembrance ceremony at Tyne Cot Cemetery One hundred years to the day since the start of the Battle of Passchendaele a service of remembrance was held at Tyne Cot cemetery in West Flanders. The ceremony was streamed live here on flandersnews.be and now the recording is available for you to watch.
- The national anthems were sung at the close of the ceremony VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? The national anthems were sung at the close of the ceremony
- In Flanders fields the poppies blow VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? In Flanders fields the poppies blow