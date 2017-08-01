VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
The end of Parking 58

1/8/17 - The parking building "Parking 58" closed its doors last night. The building will be demolished. While some will miss the view from the top floor, others are happy the "ugly construction" will finally go. It was controversial from the start, as it replaced some beautiful cast-iron halls. Parking 58 turned 60 this year.

