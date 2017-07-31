VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

King Filip and Prince Charles lay wreaths for the dead

At the end of the remembrance ceremony at Tyne Cot Cemetery in West Flanders King Filip of the Belgians and the British Crown Prince Charles laid wreath to remember the dead of the Third Battle of Ieper.

This week's video news Mon 31/07/2017 - 14:23
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >