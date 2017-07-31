VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
King Filip and Prince Charles lay wreaths for the dead
At the end of the remembrance ceremony at Tyne Cot Cemetery in West Flanders King Filip of the Belgians and the British Crown Prince Charles laid wreath to remember the dead of the Third Battle of Ieper.
- The remembrance ceremony at Tyne Cot Cemetery One hundred years to the day since the start of the Battle of Passchendaele a service of remembrance was held at Tyne Cot cemetery in West Flanders. The ceremony was streamed live here on flandersnews.be and now the recording is available for you to watch.
- The national anthems were sung at the close of the ceremony
- In Flanders fields the poppies blow
- Prince Charles pays hommage to those that died During the ceremony at Tyne Cot Cemetery the British Crown Prince Charles paid a moving tribute to those who died during the battle of Passchendaele.
- King Filip and Prince Charles lay wreaths for the dead At the end of the remembrance ceremony at Tyne Cot Cemetery in West Flanders King Filip of the Belgians and the British Crown Prince Charles laid wreath to remember the dead of the Third Battle of Ieper.