Michael Morpurgo tells the story of ‘War Horse’

The remembrance ceremony at Tyne Cot Cemetery

One hundred years to the day since the start of the Battle of Passchendaele a service of remembrance was held at Tyne Cot cemetery in West Flanders. The ceremony was streamed live here on flandersnews.be and now the recording is available for you to watch.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

The remembrance ceremony at Tyne Cot Cemetery

One hundred years to the day since the start of the Battle of Passchendaele a service of remembrance was held at Tyne Cot cemetery in West Flanders. The ceremony was streamed live here on flandersnews.be and now the recording is available for you to watch.