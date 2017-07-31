VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Emotional climax to Passchendaele commemoration

The remembrance ceremony for the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele ended with actors reading moving letters from soldiers that fought in the most bloody battle on Belgian soil of the First World War.

This week's video news Mon 31/07/2017 - 10:41
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >