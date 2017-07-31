Antwerp’s Red Gate unearthed

Plane spotting on the Leuven-Brussels motorway

There was a surprise for commuters on the E40 motorway between Leuven and Brussels on Friday morning. A Belgian Airforce F-16 was being transported on the back of a lorry. The central reservation wall and the fact that roadworks mean that one lane of the eastbound carriageway is being used for westbound traffic created an optical illusion that made it look as though the plane was flying low above the motorway.

