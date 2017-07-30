VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Flexi-jobs in retail: unfair competition?

The Flemish hospitality industry federation is not happy about the Federal Government’s decision to allow so-call flexi-jobs at retail outlets such as bakers and butchers.

This week's video news Sat 29/07/2017 - 17:01
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >