Flexi-jobs in retail: unfair competition?
The Flemish hospitality industry federation is not happy about the Federal Government’s decision to allow so-call flexi-jobs at retail outlets such as bakers and butchers.
Sat 29/07/2017 - 17:01
Flexi-jobs in retail: unfair competition? The Flemish hospitality industry federation is not happy about the Federal Government's decision to allow so-call flexi-jobs at retail outlets such as bakers and butchers.
Trucks destroyed in lorry park blaze Four trucks burned out on a lorry park in the port of Antwerp on Friday night. The Fire Service did all it could, but was unable to prevent the trucks from being totally destroyed. No one was injured in the blaze. The cause of the fire is still unclear.
Graffiti mural adorns new Groenendaal Ecoduct On this time-lapse video you can see how a graffiti artist paints a fitting mural on the wall of the new Groenendaal Ecoduct in the Flemish Brabant municipality of Hoeilaart. The Flemish Highways and Traffic agency got together with the graffiti artist DZIA to brighten up the central support pillar of the ecoduct that is designed to help wildlife cross safely over the busy Brussels Orbital Motorway.
Plane spotting on the Leuven-Brussels motorway There was a surprise for commuters on the E40 motorway between Leuven and Brussels on Friday morning. A Belgian Airforce F-16 was being transported on the back of a lorry. The central reservation wall and the fact that roadworks mean that one lane of the eastbound carriageway is being used for westbound traffic created an optical illusion that made it look as though the plane was flying low above the motorway.
WHAT IS SO SPECIAL ABOUT THE BELGIAN 'STEENWEG'? 27/7/17 - Welcome to the summer edition of Fans of Flanders! This week Sofie investigated a typical Belgian phenomenon, the 'steenweg'! They may all look the same, but Sofie will gladly help you see them in a different light!