New work of art highlights the horrors of war

A new work by the artist Sam Dillemans has been unveiled in the West Flemish town of Ieper. Ypres is a tribute to the soldiers that lost their lives on the battlefields of West Flanders during WWI. The work features 9 soldiers standing in a battlefield with the ruins of Ieper Belfry.

This week's video news Sat 29/07/2017 - 16:58
