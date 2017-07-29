Trucks destroyed in lorry park blaze

Four trucks burned out on a lorry park in the port of Antwerp on Friday night. The Fire Service did all it could, but was unable to prevent the trucks from being totally destroyed. No one was injured in the blaze. The cause of the fire is still unclear.

