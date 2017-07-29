Graffiti mural adorns new Groenendaal Ecoduct

On this time-lapse video you can see how a graffiti artist paints a fitting mural on the wall of the new Groenendaal Ecoduct in the Flemish Brabant municipality of Hoeilaart. The Flemish Highways and Traffic agency got together with the graffiti artist DZIA to brighten up the central support pillar of the ecoduct that is designed to help wildlife cross safely over the busy Brussels Orbital Motorway.

yt

Graffiti mural adorns new Groenendaal Ecoduct

On this time-lapse video you can see how a graffiti artist paints a fitting mural on the wall of the new Groenendaal Ecoduct in the Flemish Brabant municipality of Hoeilaart. The Flemish Highways and Traffic agency got together with the graffiti artist DZIA to brighten up the central support pillar of the ecoduct that is designed to help wildlife cross safely over the busy Brussels Orbital Motorway.