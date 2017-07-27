VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Court quashes Tomorrowland ban
27/7/17 - A court in Brussels has decided that three dance music enthusiasts who had been banned from the Tomorrowland festival after a police screening will be able to go after all. Police said that they posed a security risk, but their lawyer successfully argued that the criteria used were too vague.
WHAT IS SO SPECIAL ABOUT THE BELGIAN 'STEENWEG'? 27/7/17 - Welcome to the summer edition of Fans of Flanders! This week Sofie investigated a typical Belgian phenomenon, the 'steenweg'! They may all look the same, but Sofie will gladly help you see them in a different light!
Artificial reef to protect beaches 27/7/17 - A small artificial reef built of mussels, algae and worms is to be constructed off the coast of the seaside resort of De Panne as a test. The idea is to create an artificial buffer to prevent sand from being washed away by storms. The pilot will cover 100 sq. metres and be expanded to several kilometres if successful.
Court quashes Tomorrowland ban 27/7/17 - A court in Brussels has decided that three dance music enthusiasts who had been banned from the Tomorrowland festival after a police screening will be able to go after all. Police said that they posed a security risk, but their lawyer successfully argued that the criteria used were too vague.
Younes, 17, hopes to swap the North Station for the UK 26/7/17 - Earlier in the week we reported on the death of a young migrant who fell off the undercarriage of a coach as he was attempting to get to the UK. On Tuesday VRT News went to the Brussels North Station where the coaches for London depart. There we encountered Younes, a young Eritrean eager to make his way to Britain.
Ieper prepares for Passchendaele commemorations 26/7/17 - Belgium is gearing up for commemorations marking the centenary of the Battle of Passchendaele on Ieper market square and Tyne Cot cemetery next Sunday and Monday. Images will be projected onto the Cloth Hall. Hundreds of people are already busy making preparations. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be attending as well Belgium's King Filip and Queen Mathilde. BBC TV is broadcasting the events live.