VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Court quashes Tomorrowland ban

27/7/17 - A court in Brussels has decided that three dance music enthusiasts who had been banned from the Tomorrowland festival after a police screening will be able to go after all. Police said that they posed a security risk, but their lawyer successfully argued that the criteria used were too vague.

This week's video news Thu 27/07/2017 - 14:53
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >