Artificial reef to protect beaches

27/7/17 - A small artificial reef built of mussels, algae and worms is to be constructed off the coast of the seaside resort of De Panne as a test. The idea is to create an artificial buffer to prevent sand from being washed away by storms. The pilot will cover 100 sq. metres and be expanded to several kilometres if successful.

This week's video news Thu 27/07/2017 - 14:51
