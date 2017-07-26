Younes, 17, hopes to swap the North Station for the UK

26/7/17 - Earlier in the week we reported on the death of a young migrant who fell off the undercarriage of a coach as he was attempting to get to the UK. On Tuesday VRT News went to the Brussels North Station where the coaches for London depart. There we encountered Younes, a young Eritrean eager to make his way to Britain.

Younes, 17, hopes to swap the North Station for the UK

26/7/17 - Earlier in the week we reported on the death of a young migrant who fell off the undercarriage of a coach as he was attempting to get to the UK. On Tuesday VRT News went to the Brussels North Station where the coaches for London depart. There we encountered Younes, a young Eritrean eager to make his way to Britain.