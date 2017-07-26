VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Ieper prepares for Passchendaele commemorations

26/7/17 - Belgium is gearing up for commemorations marking the centenary of the Battle of Passchendaele on Ieper market square and Tyne Cot cemetery next Sunday and Monday. Images will be projected onto the Cloth Hall. Hundreds of people are already busy making preparations. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be attending as well Belgium's King Filip and Queen Mathilde. BBC TV is broadcasting the events live.

