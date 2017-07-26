VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

BBC to broadcast Passchendaele commemorations to the world

26/7/17 - 26/7/17 – On Sunday and Monday commemorations marking the centenary of the Battle of Passchendaele are being staged on Ieper market square and Tyne Cot cemetery. 350 people are at work preparing to stage and televise the events that will be attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well Belgium's King Filip and Queen Mathilde. BBC TV will broadcast the events live from Flanders Fields.

This week's video news Wed 26/07/2017 - 10:06
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >