BBC to broadcast Passchendaele commemorations to the world
26/7/17 - 26/7/17 – On Sunday and Monday commemorations marking the centenary of the Battle of Passchendaele are being staged on Ieper market square and Tyne Cot cemetery. 350 people are at work preparing to stage and televise the events that will be attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well Belgium's King Filip and Queen Mathilde. BBC TV will broadcast the events live from Flanders Fields.
Younes, 17, hopes to swap the North Station for the UK 26/7/17 - Earlier in the week we reported on the death of a young migrant who fell off the undercarriage of a coach as he was attempting to get to the UK. On Tuesday VRT News went to the Brussels North Station where the coaches for London depart. There we encountered Younes, a young Eritrean eager to make his way to Britain.
Ieper prepares for Passchendaele commemorations 26/7/17 - Belgium is gearing up for commemorations marking the centenary of the Battle of Passchendaele on Ieper market square and Tyne Cot cemetery next Sunday and Monday. Images will be projected onto the Cloth Hall. Hundreds of people are already busy making preparations. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be attending as well Belgium's King Filip and Queen Mathilde. BBC TV is broadcasting the events live.
Human rights: "EU must put pressure on the Turks" 25/7/17 - Salil Shetty, the head of Amnesty International, travelled from London to attend a protest in Brussels aimed at getting the EU to put pressure on the Turks to observe human rights. He believes that the human rights situation in Turkey has completely derailed.
King's gardens in Laken to become public park? 25/7/17 - The Flemish nationalists have joined the greens and the Flemish liberals and socialists in calling for the gardens around the king's castle in Laken, his home, to be opened to the public.