Human rights: “EU must put pressure on the Turks”
25/7/17 - Salil Shetty, the head of Amnesty International, travelled from London to attend a protest in Brussels aimed at getting the EU to put pressure on the Turks to observe human rights. He believes that the human rights situation in Turkey has completely derailed.
This week's video news Tue 25/07/2017 - 15:04
- Human rights: "EU must put pressure on the Turks" 25/7/17 - Salil Shetty, the head of Amnesty International, travelled from London to attend a protest in Brussels aimed at getting the EU to put pressure on the Turks to observe human rights. He believes that the human rights situation in Turkey has completely derailed.
- King's gardens in Laken to become public park? 25/7/17 - The Flemish nationalists have joined the greens and the Flemish liberals and socialists in calling for the gardens around the king's castle in Laken, his home, to be opened to the public.
- Electronic medical dossier for every patient? 25/7/17 - A medical dossier for everyone kept by your own GP, but which can be consulted electronically by all doctors. Belgian doctors are eager to make this compulsory.
- Banned from Tomorrowland go to court! 24/7/17 - Three dance music enthusiasts have gone to court after police banned them from the dance music festival Tomorrowland.
- Clamp down on illegal animals' trade 24/7/17 – The illegal animals' trade is alive and kicking in Belgium. To come down hard on animal-traffickers the government is hiring more inspectors with the focus on Brussels Airport and the port of Antwerp.