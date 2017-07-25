Human rights: “EU must put pressure on the Turks”

25/7/17 - Salil Shetty, the head of Amnesty International, travelled from London to attend a protest in Brussels aimed at getting the EU to put pressure on the Turks to observe human rights. He believes that the human rights situation in Turkey has completely derailed.

