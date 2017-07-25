VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Clamp down on illegal animals’ trade

24/7/17 – The illegal animals’ trade is alive and kicking in Belgium. To come down hard on animal-traffickers the government is hiring more inspectors with the focus on Brussels Airport and the port of Antwerp.

This week's video news Mon 24/07/2017 - 15:05
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >