VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Menin Gate turns 90
24/7/17 - The Menin Gate is the monument in Ieper with the names of all British and Commonwealth Great War soldiers with no known grave. A special ceremony was held as the monument celebrated its 90th anniversary.
This week's video news Mon 24/07/2017 - 14:57
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Banned from Tomorrowland go to court! 24/7/17 - Three dance music enthusiasts have gone to court after police banned them from the dance music festival Tomorrowland. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Banned from Tomorrowland go to court! 24/7/17 - Three dance music enthusiasts have gone to court after police banned them from the dance music festival Tomorrowland.
- Clamp down on illegal animals’ trade 24/7/17 – The illegal animals’ trade is alive and kicking in Belgium. To come down hard on animal-traffickers the government is hiring more inspectors with the focus on Brussels Airport and the port of Antwerp. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Clamp down on illegal animals’ trade 24/7/17 – The illegal animals’ trade is alive and kicking in Belgium. To come down hard on animal-traffickers the government is hiring more inspectors with the focus on Brussels Airport and the port of Antwerp.
- Menin Gate turns 90 24/7/17 - The Menin Gate is the monument in Ieper with the names of all British and Commonwealth Great War soldiers with no known grave. A special ceremony was held as the monument celebrated its 90th anniversary. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Menin Gate turns 90 24/7/17 - The Menin Gate is the monument in Ieper with the names of all British and Commonwealth Great War soldiers with no known grave. A special ceremony was held as the monument celebrated its 90th anniversary.
- Kim Clijsters inducted into Hall of Fame 23/7/17 - Belgium’s Kim Clijsters has been inducted into the Hall of Fame in Newport (USA). In the US an invitation to join the Hall of Fame is the highest sporting accolade. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Kim Clijsters inducted into Hall of Fame 23/7/17 - Belgium’s Kim Clijsters has been inducted into the Hall of Fame in Newport (USA). In the US an invitation to join the Hall of Fame is the highest sporting accolade.
- “The fact we’re talking about it is pissing me off” 23/7/17 - American Tour winner Lance Armstrong has voiced his anger at the decision of the predominantly French jury to award the combativity prize to polka dot jersey holder Barguil. Armstrong like many Belgians believes that Fleming Thomas De Gendt was far more combative and deserved the red back number. Venting his anger Armstrong repeatedly uses language some viewers will find offensive. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? “The fact we’re talking about it is pissing me off” 23/7/17 - American Tour winner Lance Armstrong has voiced his anger at the decision of the predominantly French jury to award the combativity prize to polka dot jersey holder Barguil. Armstrong like many Belgians believes that Fleming Thomas De Gendt was far more combative and deserved the red back number. Venting his anger Armstrong repeatedly uses language some viewers will find offensive.