Menin Gate turns 90

24/7/17 - The Menin Gate is the monument in Ieper with the names of all British and Commonwealth Great War soldiers with no known grave. A special ceremony was held as the monument celebrated its 90th anniversary.

This week's video news Mon 24/07/2017 - 14:57
