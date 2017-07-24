VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Kim Clijsters inducted into Hall of Fame

23/7/17 - Belgium’s Kim Clijsters has been inducted into the Hall of Fame in Newport (USA). In the US an invitation to join the Hall of Fame is the highest sporting accolade.

