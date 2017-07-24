Paper prescriptions to disappear

“The fact we’re talking about it is pissing me off”

23/7/17 - American Tour winner Lance Armstrong has voiced his anger at the decision of the predominantly French jury to award the combativity prize to polka dot jersey holder Barguil. Armstrong like many Belgians believes that Fleming Thomas De Gendt was far more combative and deserved the red back number. Venting his anger Armstrong repeatedly uses language some viewers will find offensive.

