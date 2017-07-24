VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Paper prescriptions to disappear
23/7/7 - New free software intended to help doctors issue electronic prescriptions has been commissioned by the health minister.
This week's video news Sun 23/07/2017 - 14:56
- Kim Clijsters inducted into Hall of Fame 23/7/17 - Belgium's Kim Clijsters has been inducted into the Hall of Fame in Newport (USA). In the US an invitation to join the Hall of Fame is the highest sporting accolade.
- "The fact we're talking about it is pissing me off" 23/7/17 - American Tour winner Lance Armstrong has voiced his anger at the decision of the predominantly French jury to award the combativity prize to polka dot jersey holder Barguil. Armstrong like many Belgians believes that Fleming Thomas De Gendt was far more combative and deserved the red back number. Venting his anger Armstrong repeatedly uses language some viewers will find offensive.
- Air quality probe following limestone cave blaze 23/7/7 - Air quality is being monitored on the Belgian Dutch border following a fire in limestone caves in Riemst.
- Paper prescriptions to disappear 23/7/7 - New free software intended to help doctors issue electronic prescriptions has been commissioned by the health minister.
- What's the best time to leave to beat the holiday jams? 22/7/17 - Setting your alarm in the small hours to beat the jams in the holiday getaway isn't a good idea, if you're bound for the sun. Research by the Flemish motoring organisation VAB shows midday is the best time to set off.