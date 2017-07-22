VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Gold double for Genyn at London Para Athletics

22/7/17 - Like at Rio the 39-year-old Flemish para-athlete Genyn won both the 400 and the 100 metres. In the 100 metres Genyn ended ahead of Piispanen and Berrahal. (Only available in certain regions.)

This week's video news Sat 22/07/2017 - 14:31
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >