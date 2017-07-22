National holiday fireworks in Brussels!

What’s the best time to leave to beat the holiday jams?

22/7/17 - Setting your alarm in the small hours to beat the jams in the holiday getaway isn't a good idea, if you're bound for the sun. Research by the Flemish motoring organisation VAB shows midday is the best time to set off.

