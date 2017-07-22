VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
National holiday fireworks in Brussels!

22/7/17 - The people of Belgium marked their national day with fireworks on Friday. Displays were staged across the country as national holiday celebrations were rounded off. In Brussels the fireworks were accompanied by music. The people of Brussels were able to enjoy the fireworks from the square outside the royal palace.

