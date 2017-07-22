VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
King Filip chills out at Tomorrowland
22/7/17 - King Filip and Queen Mathilde are young at heart and on Friday took time out from the national day celebrations to visit the Tomorrowland music festival in Boom. King Filip and Queen Mathilde went backstage visiting the performers' village and the media zone. From the VIP area they were able to survey the scene and chat with Belgian DJs including Netsky, Charlotte de Witte and Lost Frequencies. Visitors from Myanmar, Brazil and South Africa got the chance of a lifetime and took selfies and exchanged hugs with the Belgian royals.
What's the best time to leave to beat the holiday jams? 22/7/17 - Setting your alarm in the small hours to beat the jams in the holiday getaway isn't a good idea, if you're bound for the sun. Research by the Flemish motoring organisation VAB shows midday is the best time to set off.
Gold double for Genyn at London Para Athletics 22/7/17 - Like at Rio the 39-year-old Flemish para-athlete Genyn won both the 400 and the 100 metres. In the 100 metres Genyn ended ahead of Piispanen and Berrahal. (Only available in certain regions.)
National holiday fireworks in Brussels! 22/7/17 - The people of Belgium marked their national day with fireworks on Friday. Displays were staged across the country as national holiday celebrations were rounded off. In Brussels the fireworks were accompanied by music. The people of Brussels were able to enjoy the fireworks from the square outside the royal palace.
King Filip chills out at Tomorrowland 22/7/17 - King Filip and Queen Mathilde are young at heart and on Friday took time out from the national day celebrations to visit the Tomorrowland music festival in Boom. King Filip and Queen Mathilde went backstage visiting the performers' village and the media zone. From the VIP area they were able to survey the scene and chat with Belgian DJs including Netsky, Charlotte de Witte and Lost Frequencies. Visitors from Myanmar, Brazil and South Africa got the chance of a lifetime and took selfies and exchanged hugs with the Belgian royals.
Federal Parliament passes 24 new bills In the final session before the summer recess a total of 24 bills were passed. These included legislation extending the maximum administrative detention period from 24 hours to 48 hours. This required a two-thirds majority.