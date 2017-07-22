VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
King Filip chills out at Tomorrowland

22/7/17 - King Filip and Queen Mathilde are young at heart and on Friday took time out from the national day celebrations to visit the Tomorrowland music festival in Boom. King Filip and Queen Mathilde went backstage visiting the performers' village and the media zone. From the VIP area they were able to survey the scene and chat with Belgian DJs including Netsky, Charlotte de Witte and Lost Frequencies. Visitors from Myanmar, Brazil and South Africa got the chance of a lifetime and took selfies and exchanged hugs with the Belgian royals.

