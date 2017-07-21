VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Grants to encourage road safety
Hauliers that take measures to improve the road safety and green credentials of their fleet will be entitled to subsidies from the Flemish Government.
This week's video news Fri 21/07/2017 - 16:48
This week's video news
Federal Parliament passes 24 new bills In the final session before the summer recess a total of 24 bills were passed. These included legislation extending the maximum administrative detention period from 24 hours to 48 hours. This required a two-thirds majority.
Grants to encourage road safety Hauliers that take measures to improve the road safety and green credentials of their fleet will be entitled to subsidies from the Flemish Government.
Belgian women's football team sings the national anthem Belgium's national women's football team The Red Flames were in good voice on Thursday evening. After having beaten Norway 2-0 our women sung the Belgian national anthem on what was the eve of the country's national day holiday.
How many music festivals can you visit in just 1 day? Summertime is here so that means it's time that you can enjoy our many great festivals! On the 15 July, Sofie Engelen took Fans of Flanders to experience as many festivals as possible one day. A little too ambitious?
Belgian military sky divers once again the best The Belgian military sky diving team Hayabusa have retained their World Championship title for military teams. They were the best out of 34 formations at the World Championships that were held at an airfield in Soest, in Germany.