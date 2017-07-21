VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Belgian women's football team sings the national anthem

Belgium’s national women’s football team The Red Flames were in good voice on Thursday evening. After having beaten Norway 2-0 our women sung the Belgian national anthem on what was the eve of the country’s national day holiday.

