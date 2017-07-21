VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
How many music festivals can you visit in just 1 day?
Summertime is here so that means it’s time that you can enjoy our many great festivals! On the 15 July, Sofie Engelen took Fans of Flanders to experience as many festivals as possible one day. A little too ambitious?
