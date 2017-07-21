VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Belgian military sky divers once again the best

The Belgian military sky diving team Hayabusa have retained their World Championship title for military teams. They were the best out of 34 formations at the World Championships that were held at an airfield in Soest, in Germany.

This week's video news Thu 20/07/2017 - 12:16
