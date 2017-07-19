VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Greens say the Federal Government is making people ill
While Prime Minister Charles Michel’s Federal government is hard at work on next year’s budget and a raft of socio-economic reforms. The opposition Green party has published a damning annual report on the work done by the government so far.
This week's video news Wed 19/07/2017 - 17:33
This week's video news
Greens say the Federal Government is making people ill
Fish stocks increase in the North Sea There are more of our favorite types of fish swimming about in the North Sea than was the case a few years ago. An international survey of fish stocks show that there are more cod, herrings, place and sole.
European BMX Championships coming to Dessel The 2020 European BMX Championships will be held in Dessel in Antwerp Province. Dessel already hosted the Championships in 2013 and the World BMX Championships is due to be held in Zolder (Limburg) in 2019.
Belgian customs of top of drug smuggling in port of Antwerp 18/7/17 - Customs intend to step up the fight against drug smuggling in the port of Antwerp. Belgian customs will co-operate more fully with their Dutch colleagues and there will be a greater exchange of information with South America alerting the Belgians to possible drug shipments.
Knokke beach killing: suspect to end silence 18/7/17 - Lawyers representing the Romanian suspect in the case of the killing of Sophie Muylle have obtained more time to examine the dossier. Muylle's lifeless remains were found underneath a terrace on Knokke beach. The Romanian suspect is keeping mum, but his lawyers say he will make a statement when the time is right.