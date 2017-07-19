Greens say the Federal Government is making people ill

Fish stocks increase in the North Sea

There are more of our favorite types of fish swimming about in the North Sea than was the case a few years ago. An international survey of fish stocks show that there are more cod, herrings, place and sole.

