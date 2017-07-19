VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Fish stocks increase in the North Sea

There are more of our favorite types of fish swimming about in the North Sea than was the case a few years ago. An international survey of fish stocks show that there are more cod, herrings, place and sole.

This week's video news Wed 19/07/2017 - 17:21
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >