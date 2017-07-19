VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
European BMX Championships coming to Dessel

The 2020 European BMX Championships will be held in Dessel in Antwerp Province. Dessel already hosted the Championships in 2013 and the World BMX Championships is due to be held in Zolder (Limburg) in 2019.

Wed 19/07/2017
