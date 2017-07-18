VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Knokke beach killing: suspect to end silence

18/7/17 - Lawyers representing the Romanian suspect in the case of the killing of Sophie Muylle have obtained more time to examine the dossier. Muylle’s lifeless remains were found underneath a terrace on Knokke beach. The Romanian suspect is keeping mum, but his lawyers say he will make a statement when the time is right.

Read more: Suspect's DNA found on beach victim's body
This week's video news Tue 18/07/2017 - 15:23
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >